Netanyahu renews pledge to annex West Bank settlements

Jerusalem, Sept 1, 2019 (AFP) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday renewed his pledge to annex Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank as he sought to shore up right-wing support ahead of a September 17 election.

Netanyahu and his Likud party have been working to maximise turnout and wrest votes from other right-wing parties close to the influential settlement movement.

"With the help of God we will apply Jewish s ...