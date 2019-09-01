Israel-Palestinians-conflict-settlements-politics
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Netanyahu renews pledge to annex West Bank settlements
Jerusalem, Sept 1, 2019 (AFP) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday renewed his pledge to annex Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank as he sought to shore up right-wing support ahead of a September 17 election.
Netanyahu and his Likud party have been working to maximise turnout and wrest votes from other right-wing parties close to the influential settlement movement.
"With the help of God we will apply Jewish s ...
