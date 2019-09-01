Germany-politics-vote-farright

Far-right surge expected in east German state elections

By Frank ZELLER

Berlin, Sept 1, 2019 (AFP) - Germany's far-right AfD party is hoping for strong gains Sunday in elections in two ex-communist states, potentially shaking Chancellor Angela Merkel's fragile coalition government.

The anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party has polled strongly in both Brandenburg and Saxony states, part of its eastern electoral heartland.

Aside from railing against Islam and ...