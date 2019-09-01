The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Germany-politics-vote-farright

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Far-right surge expected in east German state elections
By Frank ZELLER
=(Picture)=
Berlin, Sept 1, 2019 (AFP) - Germany's far-right AfD party is hoping for strong gains Sunday in elections in two ex-communist states, potentially shaking Chancellor Angela Merkel's fragile coalition government.
The anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party has polled strongly in both Brandenburg and Saxony states, part of its eastern electoral heartland.
Aside from railing against Islam and ...

 

