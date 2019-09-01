MH-RAPE-FIR - Death of gangrape victim: FIR against cop for 'inaction'

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI)AnFIR has been registered against a police inspector in Mumbai for "inaction" in the case of allegedrape of a 19-year-old woman who later died at a hospital, police said on Sunday.

The woman, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste as per her lawyer, was allegedly raped by four of her friends in Mumbai in the first week of July. She was later admitted to a state-run hospital in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city where she died on August 28.

Based on the complaint by lawyer Nitin Satpute, ...