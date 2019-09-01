Myanmar-unrest-crime-Rakhine-refugee
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Myanmar says holding court martial after Rohingya grave probe
Yangon, Sept 1, 2019 (AFP) - Myanmar said its military was conducting a rare court martial following a probe into mass graves in crisis-hit Rakhine state, two years after a bloody crackdown drove some 740,000 Rohingya into Bangladesh.
In February 2018, an Associated Press report alleged at least five mass graves of Rohingya in Rakhine's Gu Dar Pyin village -- a claim denied by the government, which said the bodies were those of "terro ...
