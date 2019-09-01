MLB roundup: Twins set season homer mark

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Ronny Rodriguez had a pair of two-run homers and drove in five runs, and the

host Detroit Tigers overcame a record-setting Minnesota Twins power display to

snap a six-game losing streak with a 10-7 win Saturday.

Detroit tied its season high for most runs in an inning with seven in the

third. Matthew Boyd (7-10) collected his first win since July 4, allowing five

runs in six innings and striking out 11.

The Twins went deep six times Saturday to reach 268 homers for the sea ...