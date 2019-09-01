The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

471 fugitives captured amid railway police's summer offensive

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Beijing railway police seized 471 fugitives during a two-month campaign for safe travel during the summer vacation, the police source said.
The railway police dispatched more patrols on trains and tightened security checks at major railway stations in Beijing, according to a police statement.
They also detained 31 theft suspects and found about 340,000 hazardous and prohibited items in passengers' belongings.
Besides fighting crimes, Beijing railway police retr ...

 

