Interview: To enlighten vulnerable children's future with education: UN official

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

by Xinhua writer Wang Jiangang

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- "If you are the parent of a refugee child, having been running across the front lines with only a bag of clothes for years, do you aspire to end the suffering and transform your child's life? The only way out is education," Yasmine Sherif, director of Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the first global fund dedicated to education in emergencies and protracted crisis, said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"It is only education that ca ...