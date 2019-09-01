WB-NRC-MAMATA - Shocked to see 1 lakh Gorkha people excluded from NRC: Mamata

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) Iterating that the Centre must ensure no genuine Indians are left out of the NRC, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said she was "shocked" to find out that one lakh people of the Gorkha community have been excluded from the list.

The TMC supremo insisted that "justice should be meted out to all Indian brothers and sisters".

"Earlier I was not aware of the full NRC fiasco. As more and more information is coming in, we are shocked to see that names of more t ...