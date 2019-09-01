India-politics-religion-Assam-immigration

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Backlash grows over contentious India citizenship list

Guwahati, India, Sept 1, 2019 (AFP) - A controversial citizenship list in northeast India that has left almost two million people facing statelessness has been slammed by its political backers as those excluded from it face an uncertain future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, which runs Assam state where the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was collated, pushed for the list saying it was necessary ...