The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Cubs activate Zobrist off restricted list following divorce<
The Chicago Cubs have activated Ben Zobrist from the restricted list to help with their postseason push<
CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs have activated Ben Zobrist from the restricted list to help with their postseason push.
The 38-year-old Zobrist has been out since May 8 while going through a divorce. The 2016 World Series MVP is batting .241 ...

 

