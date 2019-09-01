Tennis-Open-USA-Ahn

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Tearful Ahn ousts Ostapenko to reach US Open last 16

By Jim SLATER

=(Picture)=

New York, Sept 1, 2019 (AFP) - Kristie Ahn, winless in three Grand Slam matches entering the US Open, was in tears Saturday after ousting her second Slam winner of the week to reach the fourth round.

The 27-year-old American of Korean descent fired a final ace to defeat Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 7-5, the 2017 French Open winner making 45 unforced errors to join 2004 US Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova ...