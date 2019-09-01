The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Britain-EU-Brexit-politics-protest WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Britons protest Johnson's Brexit 'coup' move
By Dario THUBURN
London, Sept 1, 2019 (AFP) - Protesters wielding pro-democracy placards and EU flags rallied on Saturday in dozens of British cities against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's controversial move to suspend parliament just weeks before Brexit.
In the biggest demonstration, thousands of whistle-blowing, drum-banging people gathered raucously outside the gat ...

 

