Entertainment-film-US-Venice-Joker WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Phoenix's gritty 'Joker' drives critics crazy

=(Picture+Video)=

Venice, Aug 31, 2019 (AFP) - Joaquin Phoenix's visceral performance as the downtrodden street clown who transforms into the "Joker" was hailed by critics as "sensational" and "unnerving" on Saturday, as his pitch-black supervillain origin story premiered at the Venice film festival.

Phoenix reimagines one of cinema's most recognisable villains in the film, with the story of Arthur Fleck, a vulnerable loner struggling to surviv ...