BC-SOC--English Roundup, 0874
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Big wins for Liverpool, City; more woe for United, Chelsea<
There was a fourth straight win for Liverpool, another big victory for Manchester City and more disappointment for Manchester United and Chelsea in the Premier League<
AP Photo LON877-0831191905, LON834-0831191614, LON810-0831191407<
Eds: With AP Photos.<
By STEVE DOUGLAS<
AP Sports Writer<
A fourth straight win for Liverpool. Another big victory for Manchester City. More disappointment for Manchester United and ...
Subscribe