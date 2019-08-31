RugbyU-WC-2019-GEO-SCO-warmup

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Russell guides Scotland to historic pre-World Cup win over Georgia

Tbilisi, Aug 31, 2019 (AFP) - Fly-half Finn Russell starred as Scotland hammered Georgia 44-10 in a Rugby World Cup warm-up Test in Tbilisi on Saturday.

Russell played a part in all but one of the visitors' six tries in a fixture which marked the first time a country from the top table of international rugby played a game in the eastern European nation.

Centre Rory Hutchinson crossed twice to secure Gregor ...