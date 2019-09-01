The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

4 dead, 1 missing, 1 injured in Norway helicopter crash<
Authorities say four people are dead, one has been injured and another is missing after a helicopter crashed in northern Norway<
HELSINKI (AP) - Authorities say four people are dead, one has been injured and another is missing after a helicopter crashed in northern Norway.
The Norwegian national emergency rescue center said it received an alert late Saturday afternoon about a crash southwest of the town of Alta ...

 

