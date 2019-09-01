BC-EU--Norway-Helicopter, 0127

4 dead, 1 missing, 1 injured in Norway helicopter crash<

HELSINKI (AP) - Authorities say four people are dead, one has been injured and another is missing after a helicopter crashed in northern Norway.

The Norwegian national emergency rescue center said it received an alert late Saturday afternoon about a crash southwest of the town of Alta ...