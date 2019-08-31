MP-DIGVIJAYA-LETTER - Digvijaya's letter to MP ministers raises BJP's hackles

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Bhopal, Aug 31 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has written to Madhya Pradesh ministers asking them about action taken on his letters recommending transfers and other works.

The BJP has hit out and said Singh's letter shows that all is not well with the Kamal Nath government in the state.

In his letter, Singh has urged ministers to give him an appointment by August 31 so that he can know what action has been taken on his recommendations.

"I had forwarded the applications relate ...