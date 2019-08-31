Unlicensed driver charged with culpable homicide over fatal Okakarara accident

OTJIWARONGIO, 31 AUG (NAMPA) - A 32-year-old man was charged with culpable homicide and operating a vehicle without a valid drivers license on Saturday morning after a vehicle he was allegedly driving was involved in a fatal accident on the Okakarara-Okondjatu gravel road.



Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Saturday said the man was also charged for reckless and negligent driving.



Mbe ...