Tennis-Open-USA-Koepfer

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Late bloomer Koepfer in awe of 'unreal' US Open run

By Martyn WOOD

=(Picture)=

New York, Aug 31, 2019 (AFP) - Dominik Koepfer arrived at the US Open with just two career tour-level wins, but the German has eclipsed that total in New York alone with his stunning run to the last 16.

Koepfer, 25, spent four years studying for a finance degree at Tulane University, in New Orleans, twice earning All-American honors as one of the nation's top collegiate tennis players.

This time a ye ...