The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

REFILE-WRAPUP 1-Hong Kong activists arrested including Joshua Wong in crackdown on protests

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Corrects spelling to Au Nok-hin in paragraph 5)
* Police arrest activists and three lawmakers
* Protesters cancel banned march planned for Saturday
* Months of protests evolve into calls for full democracy
By Felix Tam and Twinnie Siu
HONG KONG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong police arrested a
number of prominent pro-democracy activists including Joshua
Wong and three lawmakers on Friday, seeking to rein in protests
that have plunged the city into its worst pol ...

 

