REFILE-WRAPUP 1-Hong Kong activists arrested including Joshua Wong in crackdown on protests
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Corrects spelling to Au Nok-hin in paragraph 5)
* Police arrest activists and three lawmakers
* Protesters cancel banned march planned for Saturday
* Months of protests evolve into calls for full democracy
By Felix Tam and Twinnie Siu
HONG KONG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong police arrested a
number of prominent pro-democracy activists including Joshua
Wong and three lawmakers on Friday, seeking to rein in protests
that have plunged the city into its worst pol ...
