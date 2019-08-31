REFILE-WRAPUP 1-Hong Kong activists arrested including Joshua Wong in crackdown on protests

* Police arrest activists and three lawmakers

* Protesters cancel banned march planned for Saturday

* Months of protests evolve into calls for full democracy

By Felix Tam and Twinnie Siu

HONG KONG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong police arrested a

number of prominent pro-democracy activists including Joshua

Wong and three lawmakers on Friday, seeking to rein in protests

that have plunged the city into its worst pol ...