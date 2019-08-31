China July factory activity shrinks for 4th month - official PMI

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BEIJING, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Factory activity in China shrank

in August for the fourth month in a row, official data showed on

Saturday, as the United States ramped up tariff pressure and

domestic demand remained sluggish.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.5 in August,

China's National Bureau of Statistics said, versus 49.7 in July,

below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction

on a monthly basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had ex ...