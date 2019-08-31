China July factory activity shrinks for 4th month - official PMI
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
BEIJING, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Factory activity in China shrank
in August for the fourth month in a row, official data showed on
Saturday, as the United States ramped up tariff pressure and
domestic demand remained sluggish.
The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.5 in August,
China's National Bureau of Statistics said, versus 49.7 in July,
below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction
on a monthly basis.
Analysts polled by Reuters had ex ...
