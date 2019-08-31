UPDATE 6-Twitter CEO's hacked account sends racist tweets before being secured

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Elizabeth Culliford

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The account of Twitter Inc

Chief Executive Jack Dorsey was hacked on Friday

afternoon, sending public tweets and retweets including racial

slurs and curse words to 4 million followers before Twitter

secured the account.

The social media company, co-founded by Dorsey, said the

phone number associated with his account was compromised due to

a security oversight by the mobile provider.

"This allowed a ...