UPDATE 6-Twitter CEO's hacked account sends racist tweets before being secured

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Elizabeth Culliford
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The account of Twitter Inc
Chief Executive Jack Dorsey was hacked on Friday
afternoon, sending public tweets and retweets including racial
slurs and curse words to 4 million followers before Twitter
secured the account.
The social media company, co-founded by Dorsey, said the
phone number associated with his account was compromised due to
a security oversight by the mobile provider.
"This allowed a ...

 

