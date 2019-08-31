UPDATE 8-Slowing and strengthening, 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Dorian worries Florida

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds new Hurricane center bulletin, fresh Trump comment)

By Zachary Fagenson

MIAMI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hurricane Dorian churned toward

Florida with increasingly powerful winds and drenching rains on

Friday, wreaking havoc on people's Labor Day weekend plans in

one of America's biggest vacation destinations.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in a

statement at 830pm EDT (0030 GMT) on Friday that Dorian had

strengthened into an "extremely dangerous" ...