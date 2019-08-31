UPDATE 8-Slowing and strengthening, 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Dorian worries Florida
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds new Hurricane center bulletin, fresh Trump comment)
By Zachary Fagenson
MIAMI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hurricane Dorian churned toward
Florida with increasingly powerful winds and drenching rains on
Friday, wreaking havoc on people's Labor Day weekend plans in
one of America's biggest vacation destinations.
The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in a
statement at 830pm EDT (0030 GMT) on Friday that Dorian had
strengthened into an "extremely dangerous" ...
