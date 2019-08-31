BC-BBN--Reds-Cardinals P, 0506

Reds-Cards rained out, will play back-to-back doubleheaders<

The Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals are set to play back-to-back doubleheaders this weekend after their series opener at Busch Stadium was postponed because of rain

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds are going to get plenty of work over the next two days.

The Reds and NL Central-leading Cardinals were rained out Friday night, setting up back-to-back doubleheaders this we ...