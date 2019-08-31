BC-BBA--Angels-Skaggs De, 0632

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

The Latest: Ausmus misses Skaggs, no matter how pitcher died<

Los Angeles Angels manager Brad Ausmus says a coroner's report that pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of an accidental drug overdose "doesn't change" that "we lost a friend, a teammate and we still miss him."<

AP Photo NY902-0630190253<

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the coroner's report involving the death of Los Angeles Angles pitcher Tyler Skaggs (all times local):

6:05 p.m. PT

Los Angeles Angels manager Brad Ausmu ...