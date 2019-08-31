Dodgersâ Muncy lands on IL with wrist fracture

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday placed star first baseman Max Muncy on the

10-day Injured List with a fractured right wrist.

Muncy was hit by a pitch during Wednesday night's game against the San Diego

Padres, won by the Dodgers. Muncy left the game after getting hit by Padres

reliever Matt Strahm in the fifth inning.

Though initial X-rays were negative, a Friday MRI revealed the fracture.

The Dodgers activated Kristopher Negron from the 10-day IL to take Muncy's

...