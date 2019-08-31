UPDATE 4-U.S. says Iranian oil tanker headed towards Syria
* Ship was released at Gibraltar after five-week standoff
* Risk of U.S. reprisal for country that takes it in
* Ankara said earlier tanker was headed to Lebanon
(Recasts with Pompeo saying tanker headed to Syria, U.S.
blacklisting ship)
By Nerijus Adomaitis and Jonathan Spicer
OSLO/ISTANBUL, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Turkey said on Friday that
an Iranian oil tanker at the centre of a confrontation between
Washington and Tehran was headed to Lebanon's waters, but the ...
