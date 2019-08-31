BC-US--Immigration-Famil, 0139

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Attorneys file to plans to detain migrant families longer<

PHOENIX (AP) - Attorneys have asked a judge to reject Trump administration plans to detain migrant families longer than they're allowed now and to remove court oversight of how children are treated in government ...