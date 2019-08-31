The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Attorneys file to plans to detain migrant families longer<
Attorneys have asked a judge to reject Trump administration plans to detain migrant families longer than they're allowed now and to remove court oversight of how children are treated in government custody<
PHOENIX (AP) - Attorneys have asked a judge to reject Trump administration plans to detain migrant families longer than they're allowed now and to remove court oversight of how children are treated in government custody.

 

