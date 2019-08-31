The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Inner Mongolia preserves archives of Ulan Muqir art troupes

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

HOHHOT, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region recently launched a project to restore and digitize the audio-visual archives of Ulan Muqir art troupes, local authorities said.
Ulan Muqir (Red Bud Troupe) is the Mongolian name for a traveling troupe that travels from one grazing site to another, performing for the herdsmen who live in some of China's most remote areas.
The archives bureau of Inner Mongolia have collected damaged audio tapes and video cassettes that doc ...

 

