Trump confirms latest China tariffs set for Sunday are 'on'

By Sebastian Smith

Washington, Aug 30, 2019 (AFP) - US President Donald Trump confirmed Friday that steep new tariffs on Chinese goods will kick in on Sunday and said that his economic pressure is forcing Beijing to take a more moderate line in Hong Kong.

"They're on," Trump told reporters, two days before the levies on billions of dollars' worth of Chinese imports are set to rise in the latest escalation of the ...