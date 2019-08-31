BC-US--Business Highligh, 0903
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Business Highlights<
Business Highlights<
By The Associated Press<
___
TVs to shoes: This time consumers face pain of Trump tariffs
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's trade war with China, until now mainly an abstraction for American consumers, is about to hit home. Beginning Sunday, the U.S. government will begin collecting 15% tariffs on $112 billion in Chinese imports - from smartwatches and TVs to shoes, diapers, sporting goods and meat and dairy products. Many U.S. ...
Subscribe