Business Highlights<
TVs to shoes: This time consumers face pain of Trump tariffs
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's trade war with China, until now mainly an abstraction for American consumers, is about to hit home. Beginning Sunday, the U.S. government will begin collecting 15% tariffs on $112 billion in Chinese imports - from smartwatches and TVs to shoes, diapers, sporting goods and meat and dairy products. Many U.S. ...

 

