The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

RugbyU-FRA-Top14 PREVIEW

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Aussie Holmes 'comfortable' with old-head Toulouse tag
By Illtud DAFYDD
=(File Picture)=
Paris, Aug 30, 2019 (AFP) - Australian fly-half Zack Holmes says he is comfortable with becoming one of Toulouse's most experienced squad members as the French Top 14 champions deal with multiple Rugby World Cup absentees ahead of his side's trip to Lyon on Sunday.
Holmes, 29, leads a backline awash with fresh faces as Toulouse deal with a league high of 13 players away on international duty ahea ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Friday 30th of August 2019 06:33:48 PM. All rights reserved.