RugbyU-FRA-Top14 PREVIEW

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Aussie Holmes 'comfortable' with old-head Toulouse tag

By Illtud DAFYDD

=(File Picture)=

Paris, Aug 30, 2019 (AFP) - Australian fly-half Zack Holmes says he is comfortable with becoming one of Toulouse's most experienced squad members as the French Top 14 champions deal with multiple Rugby World Cup absentees ahead of his side's trip to Lyon on Sunday.

Holmes, 29, leads a backline awash with fresh faces as Toulouse deal with a league high of 13 players away on international duty ahea ...