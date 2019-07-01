UP-ADITYANATH-MEDIA - No journalist held captive during UP CM's visit to a hospital in Moradabad: Official

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Moradabad/ New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) No journalist was held captive in a hospital here during Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit there on Sunday, a senior official said, reacting to reports about restriction on the media on the occasion.

According to a report, some media persons were locked up in the emergency ward of a district hospital during Adityanath's routine visit here.

In his clarification on Monday, District Magistrate of Moradabad, Rakesh Singh said there is no rule ...