CHINA-KOREAS - China welcomes Trump-Kim meeting; describes it as 'constructive' By K J M Varma

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Beijing, Jul 1 (PTI) China on Monday welcomed the meeting between US President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the demilitarised zone (DMZ) dividing the Korean peninsula, saying their "constructive" interaction yielded positive outcomes.

Trump stepped onto North Korean soil on Sunday and met Kim in the DMZ. The two leaders agreed to set up teams to resume stalled nuclear talks.

This was their third encounter. Their previous meetings at Singapore and Hanoi failed to bring about ...