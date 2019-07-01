BC-AS--Kashmir-Hindu Pil, 0478

Hindu pilgrimage begins amid high security in Indian Kashmir<

Thousands of Hindu pilgrims have begun the arduous trek to an icy Himalayan cave in disputed Kashmir with tens of thousands Indian government forces guarding roads and mountain passes<

SRINAGAR, India (AP) - Thousands of Hindu pilgrims began the arduous trek to an icy Himalayan cave in disputed Kashmir on Monday, with tens of thousands of Indian government forces guarding roads and mou ...