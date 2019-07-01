The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Trump aide lashes out at N.Korea nuclear freeze idea
Washington, July 1, 2019 (AFP) - US National Security Advisor John Bolton lashed out Monday at a report that Washington might settle for a nuclear freeze with North Korea, calling it a "reprehensible attempt" to box in President Donald Trump.
The unsourced report in the New York Times said officials hope the nuclear freeze idea might create a foundation for a new round of negotiations.
The development came after Trump and North Korean le ...

 

