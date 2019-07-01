BC-EU--Europe-Top Jobs-T, 0707
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
The Latest: Merkel backs extra time for EU's top jobs<
German Chancellor Angela Merkel says it's worth spending a little more time to achieve as broad a consensus as possible on the European Union's future leadership.<
AP Photo VLM113-0701191241, VLM148-0630191606, VLM186-0630191608, VLM103-0701190322, VLM105-0701190507, VLM111-0630191102<
Eds: With AP Photos.<
BRUSSELS (AP) - The Latest on the European Union summit (all times local):
1:25 p.m.
German Chancellor Angela Me ...
Subscribe