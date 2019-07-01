BC-ML--Iran 1st Ld-Write, 0269

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Iranian media say uranium stockpile exceeds 2015 limits<

Iran's semi-official Fars news agency says the country's enriched uranium stockpile has passed the 300-kilogram limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers<

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran's enriched uranium stockpile has passed the 300-kilogram limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, the semi-official Fars news agency reported Monday.

The agency attributed its report to an unnamed ...