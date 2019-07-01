Beijing opens free winter sports center for residents

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- With less than 1,000 days to go before the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, a newly-developed center for winter sports promotion in Beijing has become a popular attraction for community residents.

The underground center, the first of its kind in Xicheng District, covers an area of 800 square meters, comprising five parts for smart skiing, VR skiing on ski simulators, children's rock climbing, a Beijing local indigenous ice sport "bingcuqiu", as well as an exhibition of Winter Oly ...