Germany-banking-layoffs-DeutscheBank

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Deutsche Bank shares rise on reports of layoff plans

Frankfurt am Main, July 1, 2019 (AFP) - Shares in Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank rose Monday, as investors reacted to multiple press reports the financial firm plans thousands of layoffs in its battle to escape a years-long malaise.

By 1:15 pm in Frankfurt (1115 GMT), Deutsche stock had added 1.6 percent at 6.89 euros ($7.82), against a DAX index of blue-chip German shares up 1.2 percent.

Deutsche is doing "better than other Euro ...