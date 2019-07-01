UPDATE 1-Brookfield, GIC to buy Genesee & Wyoming for about $6.4 bln
July 1 (Reuters) - Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc
and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC on Monday
agreed to buy U.S. freight railroad owner Genesee & Wyoming Inc
for about $6.4 billion in cash.
Brookfield and GIC's offer of $112 per share represents a
premium of 12 percent to Genesee's closing price on Friday.
Genesee shares were up about 8 percent in trading before the
bell.
Including debt, the deal i ...
