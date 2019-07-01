UPDATE 1-Brookfield, GIC to buy Genesee & Wyoming for about $6.4 bln

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds background, details on the deal)

July 1 (Reuters) - Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc

and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC on Monday

agreed to buy U.S. freight railroad owner Genesee & Wyoming Inc

for about $6.4 billion in cash.

Brookfield and GIC's offer of $112 per share represents a

premium of 12 percent to Genesee's closing price on Friday.

Genesee shares were up about 8 percent in trading before the

bell.

Including debt, the deal i ...