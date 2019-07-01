Soccer-Southampton sign striker Adams from Birmingham

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

July 1 (Reuters) - Southampton have signed forward Che Adams from Birmingham City on a five-year deal, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported Southampton paid Birmingham 15 million pounds ($18.95 million) for the 22-year-old forward, who was short-listed for the Championship player of the year last season.

Adams registered 22 goals and six assists in 48 appearances for Birmingham last season.

"Che fits the profile o ...