OD-WEATHER - Heavy to very heavy rainfall in 8 Odisha districts: MeT

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Bhubaneswar, Jul 1 (PTI) With formation of a Low Pressure Area (LPA) over Northwest Bay of Bengal, IMD on Monday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in eight Odisha districts in next 24 hours.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall (more than 20 cm) at one or two places in the districts of Jajpur, Kendrapada, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh and Bargarh," the IMD said in a fresh bulletin.

The weather office also said that the ...