SC-LD POK - SC rejects PIL to declare PoK, Gilgit as LS seats, imposes Rs 50K on ex-RAW official

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea seeking direction to the Centre to declare Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit as two Lok Sabha seats and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on a former intelligence officer for filing it.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi termed the PIL filed by Ram Kumar Yadav, the former official of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), as "not tenable" and dismissed it with a fine.

"Is this a PIL. You are living in Delhi. What is your interes ...