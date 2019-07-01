RugbyU-FRA-Top14-Toulon-ITA-Parisse

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Italy captain Parisse signs for Toulon

Toulon, France, July 1, 2019 (AFP) - Italy captain Sergio Parisse has signed a one-year contract with Toulon, the Top 14 outfit announced Monday.

The 35-year-old Argentina-born No 8 quit Stade Francais, with whom he had been since 2005, on Friday after reportedly falling out with South African coach Heyneke Meyer.

Parisse will add to his 138 international caps when he leads Italy to the Rugby World Cup in Japan later this year.

At the tournament ...