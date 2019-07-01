Six Turkish citizens detained in Libya now released -ministry

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

ANKARA, July 1 (Reuters) - Six Turkish citizens detained in

Libya by forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar have been

released, the Turkish foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Turkey supports the internationally recognised government in

Tripoli. The foreign ministry said on Sunday that the eastern

Libyan militia would become a "legitimate target" if the

detainees were not released immediately.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing