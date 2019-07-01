Six Turkish citizens detained in Libya now released -ministry
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
ANKARA, July 1 (Reuters) - Six Turkish citizens detained in
Libya by forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar have been
released, the Turkish foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.
Turkey supports the internationally recognised government in
Tripoli. The foreign ministry said on Sunday that the eastern
Libyan militia would become a "legitimate target" if the
detainees were not released immediately.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing
