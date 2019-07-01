UK's Hammond warns PM contenders over post-Brexit spending promises
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip
Hammond challenged the two contenders seeking to become the
country's next prime minister over their promises to use
existing room for manoeuvre in the government post-Brexit budget
plans to increase public spending.
"The 'fiscal firepower' we have built up in case of a
no-deal Brexit will only be available for extra spending if we
leave with an orderly transition," Hammond said on Twitter.
"If not it ...
