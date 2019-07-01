UK's Hammond warns PM contenders over post-Brexit spending promises

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip

Hammond challenged the two contenders seeking to become the

country's next prime minister over their promises to use

existing room for manoeuvre in the government post-Brexit budget

plans to increase public spending.

"The 'fiscal firepower' we have built up in case of a

no-deal Brexit will only be available for extra spending if we

leave with an orderly transition," Hammond said on Twitter.

"If not it ...