Syria-conflict-jihadists-US lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

US-led coalition says targeted Al-Qaeda in northwest Syria

Beirut, July 1, 2019 (AFP) - The US-led coalition said Monday its aircraft carried out a strike in northwestern Syria a day earlier that a monitor reported had killed eight jihadists, including commanders, from an Al-Qaeda-linked group.

"This operation targeted AQ-S operatives responsible for plotting external attacks threatening US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians," US Central Command said in a statement, using an acronym ...