The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

US-led coalition says targeted Al-Qaeda in northwest Syria
Beirut, July 1, 2019 (AFP) - The US-led coalition said Monday its aircraft carried out a strike in northwestern Syria a day earlier that a monitor reported had killed eight jihadists, including commanders, from an Al-Qaeda-linked group.
"This operation targeted AQ-S operatives responsible for plotting external attacks threatening US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians," US Central Command said in a statement, using an acronym ...

 

