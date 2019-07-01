BBC Symphony Orchestra to hit Beijing stage

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- The BBC Symphony Orchestra will give a performance under the baton of Andrew Davis at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing Wednesday.

Andrew has served as Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Lyric Opera of Chicago since 2000. He began his tenure as chief conductor of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in January 2013.

Through his prolific recordings, his many international tours, and guest appearances and relationships with several of the fin ...