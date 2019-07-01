BC-EU--Spain-Franco's Re, 0134

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Franco exhumation plan causes spat between Spain, Vatican<

Spain's deputy prime minister says the government is sending a formal protest to the Vatican after the papal nuncio in Madrid rebuked the government for "resuscitating" Gen. Francisco Franco through its efforts to move the former dictator's remains<

Eds: APNewsNow.<

MADRID (AP) - Spain's deputy prime minister says the government is sending a formal protest to the Vatican after the papal nuncio in Madrid rebuked the government for " ...